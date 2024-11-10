Indiana Resources to Initiate December Dividend

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited is set to distribute its first dividend in December 2024, urging shareholders to update their banking details for direct credit payments. The company holds a robust cash position of A$57 million, including funds from a settlement with Tanzania, and remains exposed to US$/A$ exchange rate fluctuations. Investors are advised to stay informed about upcoming announcements on record dates and dividend amounts.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.