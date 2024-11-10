News & Insights

Indiana Resources to Initiate December Dividend

November 10, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited is set to distribute its first dividend in December 2024, urging shareholders to update their banking details for direct credit payments. The company holds a robust cash position of A$57 million, including funds from a settlement with Tanzania, and remains exposed to US$/A$ exchange rate fluctuations. Investors are advised to stay informed about upcoming announcements on record dates and dividend amounts.

