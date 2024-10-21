Indiana Resources Boosts Exploration and Settles with Tanzania

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has announced promising exploration results from its Minos Prospect in South Australia, revealing significant gold and rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The company is gearing up to accelerate its exploration activities, backed by $10 million in exploration funding. Additionally, Indiana has secured a $90 million settlement with Tanzania, receiving the first installment of $35 million, bolstering its financial position for future ventures.

