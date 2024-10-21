News & Insights

Stocks

Indiana Resources Boosts Exploration and Settles with Tanzania

October 21, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has announced promising exploration results from its Minos Prospect in South Australia, revealing significant gold and rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The company is gearing up to accelerate its exploration activities, backed by $10 million in exploration funding. Additionally, Indiana has secured a $90 million settlement with Tanzania, receiving the first installment of $35 million, bolstering its financial position for future ventures.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.