News & Insights

Stocks

Indiana Resources Announces Special Dividend and Exploration Plans

November 18, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Indiana Resources Limited has announced a special dividend of 5.0 cents per share, showcasing a robust cash position following a significant settlement payment from Tanzania. The company plans to use remaining funds to accelerate its exploration program in South Australia, targeting high-grade gold mineralization. Shareholders are set to receive the dividend in December 2024.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.