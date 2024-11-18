Indiana Resources Announces Special Dividend and Exploration Plans

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.
Indiana Resources Limited has announced a special dividend of 5.0 cents per share, showcasing a robust cash position following a significant settlement payment from Tanzania. The company plans to use remaining funds to accelerate its exploration program in South Australia, targeting high-grade gold mineralization. Shareholders are set to receive the dividend in December 2024.
