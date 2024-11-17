Indiana Resources Announces Special Dividend and Exploration Plans

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has announced a special dividend of 5.0 cents per share, following a significant settlement payment from Tanzania. This move reflects a strong financial position, with the company planning further exploration in South Australia, targeting promising gold sites. The dividend will be paid in December, with Indiana continuing to strategize for future shareholder returns.

