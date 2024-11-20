Indiana Resources Announces December Dividend Distribution

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has declared a dividend distribution of AUD 0.05 per ordinary fully paid share, with key dates set for December 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date on December 6 and the record date on December 9, with payments scheduled for December 20. This announcement is a positive signal for investors keeping an eye on Indiana Resources’ financial prospects.

