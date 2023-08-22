Indiana corn, soybean prospects higher than last year -crop tour

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indiana corn yield prospects are higher than last year but below the three-year average, while soybean crop potential in the state is the strongest in five years, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Tuesday.

Corn prices have been falling on expectations of a strong U.S. crop and uncertain demand, but forecasts call for hot and dry weather this week that could stress crops. The United States is the No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans after Brazil.

Indiana corn yields were projected at 180.89 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Tuesday evening, above the 2022 crop tour average of 177.85 bpa but below the three-year crop tour average of 183.72 bpa.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana at an average of 1,309.96 pods, the tour's highest since 2018. The figure is above last year's tour average of 1,165.97 pods and the tour's three-year average of 1,228.94 pods.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Bloomington, Illinois; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

