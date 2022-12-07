Commodities

Indian wine maker Sula Vineyards to raise 9.60 bln rupees in IPO

December 07, 2022 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Tanvi Mehta and Sriram Mani for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards plans to raise 9.60 billion rupees ($116.46 million) in its initial public offering, Chief Executive Rajeev Samant said on Wednesday.

Shares will be priced between 340-357 rupees in the IPO, the first by a wine maker in the South Asian country, which will include the sale of shares by Samant as well as Belgian investment firms Verlinvest and Cofintra SA.

($1 = 82.4350 Indian rupees)

