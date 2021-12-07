Indian used-car platform Spinny valued at $1.8 bln in new funding round

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's Spinny said on Tuesday it had raised $283 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ and Tiger Global, giving the used-car retailing platform a valuation of about $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.