Indian used-car platform Spinny valued at $1.8 bln in new funding round

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's Spinny said on Tuesday it had raised $283 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ and Tiger Global, giving the used-car retailing platform a valuation of about $1.8 billion.

