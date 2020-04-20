Commodities

Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

India wants to bring back Mallya, 64, whose business interests have ranged from aviation to liquor, over $1.4 billion in loans Kingfisher took out from Indian banks which the authorities argue he had no intention of repaying.

The judges in London rejected the appeal saying that there "was a prima facie case of fraud by false representation".

