Indian tycoon Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Kumar
Mangalam Birla has returned to the board of Vodafone Idea Ltd
Birla, formerly a chairman at the debt-ridden telecom giant,
will join the board effective April 20, Vodafone's
He also serves as the chairman of conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which held an 8.36% stake in Vodafone Idea as of Feb. 7, according to Refinitiv data.
Earlier in the day, the telecom company said Krishna Kishore
Maheshwari, a former top executive at Aditya Birla Group-owned
Ultratech Cement Ltd
Vodafone Idea's net debt stood at 2.23 trillion rupees ($27.18 billion) before the Indian government in February converted the nearly $2 billion of dues that it was owed into equity, becoming the company's biggest shareholder.
In 2021, the government approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies, allowing them to convert interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.
