Indian tribunal orders restoring ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry

An Indian tribunal on Wednesday ordered restoring Tata Sons' former executive chairman Cyrus Mistry to the position he had held until 2016, a lawyer involved in the case said.

Tata Sons has four weeks to appeal the order, given by the quasi-judicial National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), according to the lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Tata sons did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Mistry launched legal proceedings against Tata Sons after his ouster from the company, one of India's oldest and largest conglomerates. https://reut.rs/2PVIa1c

