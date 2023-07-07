Indian trading in STRIPS to rise on high demand from insurers - traders

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Demand for stripped-down government securities is set to increase in the coming months, as insurance firms look to actively manage their assets and liabilities while cutting down reinvestment risks, bond traders said on Friday.

Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, allows bond dealers to break apart, or "strip" the principal payment and coupon rates, selling them separately to investors who want a known income on a fixed date.

"Strip trades help match asset and liability cash flows for insurance companies. We expect to see an increasing preference for these, as the overall corpus for insurance companies is growing," said a fixed income head at a private life insurance firm, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Insurance companies have upped their purchase of these securities from foreign and private banks in the past few weeks, lifting overall volume, traders said.

"STRIPS being zero-coupon instruments carry a higher duration and are used for hedging long duration liabilities. At the same time, there is lesser interest redeployment risk," executive director and Chief Investment Officer at Star Health Insurance.

Trading volume in STRIPS hit 1.3 trillion rupees in the last financial year. Traders expect them to be around 2 trillion rupees in the current year.

"The major advantage is that investors can trade each strip individually, and they do not carry any re-investment risks, which saves them from interest rate volatility," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

Net government bond purchases from the so-called "others" category in April-June, which consists of insurance companies, jumped to 528 billion rupees ($6.38 billion), data from trading data provider Clearing Corp of India showed.

Traders have cited a pick-up in preference for strip trades as one of the major contributors. "STRIPS bonds are cheaper as they are bought at a discount, increasing their appeal versus normal securities," another trader with a private bank, who also did not want to be named since he is not allowed to talk to media, said.

($1 = 82.7100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; additional reporting by Bhakti Tambe Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

