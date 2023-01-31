Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lower sugar output could limit exports from the world's second-biggest exporter, lifting global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to increase their shipments.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Louise Heavens)

