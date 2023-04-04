Indian tests find no contamination in samples of eye drops linked to U.S. deaths - NDTV

April 04, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - No contamination was found in samples of eye drops made by India's Global Pharma Healthcare that were linked to three deaths and blindness in some patients in the U.S., broadcaster NDTV reported on Tuesday citing India's health ministry sources.

Indian tests found the samples to be of "standard quality," the report said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

