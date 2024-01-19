Indian telco Reliance Jio's profit growth picks up in Q3 on subscriber additions

Adds expectations for ARPU, tariff hikes in paragraphs 6-10

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom operator by subscriber count, broke a four-quarter streak of slowing profit growth on Friday, helped by subscriber additions, partly after the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone.

Jio, a unit of conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said its net profit rose 12.3% year-over-year to 52.08 billion rupees (about $627 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31.

Its profit growth had slowed from 28.3% to 11.95% in the past four quarters.

Jio, the first telecom operator to report results for the quarter, said revenue from operations climbed 10.3% in the latest quarter, snapping five straight quarters of slowing growth.

Its total expenses rose a shade under 10%, nearly in line with its revenue growth.

Analysts had estimated revenue growth of 10.3%-12% and a 17% rise in profit for the period.

Jio has been aiming to boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Jio's subscriber additions and average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, will be released along with parent Reliance's results later in the day.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.