Indian tax cut derails state-backed bond issues

By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (IFR) - State-owned Bank of Baroda and Power Finance Corp have called off planned bond sales after India's move to cut corporate tax rates sent yields soaring.

Bank of Baroda withdrew plans to raise up to Rs16.5bn (US$231m) from Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds today. Power Finance Corp scrapped a Rs50bn three-year bond sale last Friday after it did not get its desired pricing levels.

India's five-year AAA bond yields rose 20bp to 7.4% on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut corporate tax rates to 22% from 30% in the latest move to boost the ailing economy. The effective tax rate, after surcharges, will fall to 25.1% from over 33%.

The 10-year government bond yield jumped 15bp and was hovering near three-month highs of 6.8% on speculation that India may have to borrow more to meet its expenditure needs due to lost tax revenues of about Rs1.45trn for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered analysts expect the government to borrow an additional Rs600bn-Rs800bn in the second half of the year to March 2020, raising the fiscal deficit forecast to 3.8% of GDP from 3.3%.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.