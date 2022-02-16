Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei - local media

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's Income Tax Department has conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, as part of a tax evasion investigation, local media reported on Wednesday, citing official sources.

The officials looked at financial documents, account books and company records, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions, NDTV reported, citing PTI.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.