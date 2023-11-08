Indian sugar maker EID-Parry's Q2 profit grows on domestic demand and prices

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian sugar maker E.I.D.-Parry EIDP.NS reported its first profit growth in four quarters on Wednesday as a rise in domestic demand and prices offset the government's export restrictions, sending shares up as much as 5%.
Profit after tax rose 1.2% year-on-year to 861.8 million rupees ($10.35 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to 7.26 billion rupees.
KEY CONTEXT
India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, saw its weakest monsoon since 2018, leading to a rise in prices.
According to Elara Capital, sugar prices in India increased 5-8% year-on-year in the second quarter.
India had allowed mills to export only 6.2 million tons of sugar during the 2022-2023 season to Sept. 30, after letting them sell a record 11.1 million tons in the 2021-2022 season.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Price/Sales
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
E I D-Parry (India) Ltd
EIDP.NS
27.25
37.43
NULL
-1.60
15.20
Strong Buy
1
0.77
1.99
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BACH.NS
13.78
10.88
3.57
11.91
35.61
Buy
4
0.95
0.58
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
DAMS.NS
8.87
5.37
3.60
NULL
NULL
Buy
1
0.78
1.89
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
DLMI.NS
10.95
5.72
NULL
8.73
NULL
Buy
1
0.87
0.86
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from LSEG
-- $1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees
EID-Parry (India) shares vs Peers (Final) https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qwz8H6
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
