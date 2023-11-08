Indian sugar maker EID-Parry's Q2 profit grows on domestic demand and prices

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian sugar maker E.I.D.-Parry EIDP.NS reported its first profit growth in four quarters on Wednesday as a rise in domestic demand and prices offset the government's export restrictions, sending shares up as much as 5%.

Profit after tax rose 1.2% year-on-year to 861.8 million rupees ($10.35 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to 7.26 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, saw its weakest monsoon since 2018, leading to a rise in prices.

According to Elara Capital, sugar prices in India increased 5-8% year-on-year in the second quarter.

India had allowed mills to export only 6.2 million tons of sugar during the 2022-2023 season to Sept. 30, after letting them sell a record 11.1 million tons in the 2021-2022 season.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

E I D-Parry (India) Ltd

EIDP.NS

27.25

37.43

NULL

-1.60

15.20

Strong Buy

1

0.77

1.99

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BACH.NS

13.78

10.88

3.57

11.91

35.61

Buy

4

0.95

0.58

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

DAMS.NS

8.87

5.37

3.60

NULL

NULL

Buy

1

0.78

1.89

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd

DLMI.NS

10.95

5.72

NULL

8.73

NULL

Buy

1

0.87

0.86

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees

EID-Parry (India) shares vs Peers (Final) https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qwz8H6

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

