Indian sugar maker EID-Parry posts Q3 loss hurt by export curbs

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian sugar maker E.I.D.- Parry EIDP.NS reported a third-quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by government restriction on exports and a fall in production.

The company reported a loss after tax of 135.9 million rupees ($1.64 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit after tax of 157.8 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations fell 7.9% to 6.68 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

India's monsoon rainfall in 2023 was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century.

The government extended its restriction on sugar exports beyond October in its efforts to bring down domestic prices.

Peers Dalmia Bharat Sugar and IndustriesDLMI.NS and Dhampur Sugar MillsDAMS.NS also reported declines in third-quarter profit.

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth %

Profit growth %

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

E I D-Parry (India) Ltd

EIDP.NS

33.68

36.66

Null

5.15

30.61

Strong Buy

1

0.98

1.24

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BACH.NS

13.84

8.91

3.59

11.79

5.61

Buy

4

0.81

1.07

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

DAMS.NS

8.19

NaN

3.60

Null

Null

Null

0.77

1.92

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd

DLMI.NS

9.47

5.37

Null

14.43

Null

Buy

1

0.84

1.03

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

-- All data from LSEG

($1 = 83.0499 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

