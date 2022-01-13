Indian Stocks Trading Positive

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks opened in the green amidst the retail price inflation for December being recorded at 5.59 percent in December versus market expectations of 5.80 percent and previous month's reading of 4.91 percent. The keenly watched inflation numbers from the U.S coming along expected lines also helped sentiment. Though the indexes shed some of the gains made in early trade, the prime BSE and NSE benchmarks are still in firm positive territory, unlike much of the Asian peers which are witnessing deep losses.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened at 61,259.99 and went on to touch a high of 61,348.57. It is now trading at 61,216.00, up 65.96 points or 0.11 percent from Wednesday's close. 19 of the 30 scrips have gained from Wednesday's levels.

The broader S&P Nifty 50 opened at 18,257.00 and touched a high of 18,272.25. The index is now trading at 18,245.85, a gain of around 0.18 percent from Wednesday's close. 34 of the 50 constituent scrips of the index have gained from Wednesday's levels.

In BSE Sensex, TATASTEEL is the top-gainer with a rally of 4.78 percent. WIPRO has lost 5.83 percent amidst results that showed almost flat net profit. At the sectoral level, Metals is the top-gainer with a 3.1 percent uptick, followed by Healthcare which has advanced 1.3 percent. Realty has declined the most, by 0.8 percent, followed by Bankex which has shed 0.5 percent.

In Nifty, at the sectoral level, NIFTY Metal has gained 2.6 percent followed by Pharma which has added 1.8 percent. Among the laggards, Realty has shed 0.8 percent followed by NIFTY Bank which has recorded a 0.6 percent decline.

