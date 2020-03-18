Indian stocks set to plunge as virus panic grows

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares were set to sink in line with other markets on Thursday, as a global selloff triggered by fears over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic showed little sign of abating.

BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to sink in line with other markets on Thursday, as a global selloff triggered by fears over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic showed little sign of abating.

India's NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange SINc1 were down 5.30% at 0320 GMT. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI, which fell 5.5% on Wednesday, has plumbed multi-year lows and shed 30% this year.

Globally, the dollar surged, bonds plunged and markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace. MKTS/GLOB

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 8,000 lives globally, disrupting business and ravaging markets worldwide. In India, it has killed three and infected more than 130 people.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More