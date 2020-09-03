Indian Stocks Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market is likely to open with a negative gap on Friday, tracking overnight sharp fall on Wall Street and weak cues from Europe. Weakness in Asian markets and SGX Nifty's sharp fall also point to a lower opening.

Activity is likely to be mostly stock specific with quarterly earnings reports and other corporate news providing some direction. The rupee's movements will make an impact as well.

Reliance Industries Limited said Reliance Retail is in advanced talks with American private equity investor Silver Lake to sell 1.7 to 1.8% stake in the entity for about Rs 7,500 crore.

Tata Motors shares will be in focus after Energy Efficiency Services Limited said that it will buy 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India.

Essar Shipping Limited reported a loss of Rs 103.22 crore in the first quarter of this financial year compared with a loss of Rs 20.92 crore a year ago. Total income dropped to Rs 149.90 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 350.22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Panacea Biotec's loss widened to Rs 33.11 crore in the first quarter of this year. The company had posted a loss of Rs 26.51 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was up marginally at Rs 132.76 crore from Rs 125.78 crore.

On Thursday, the Indian market closed weak despite positive global cues and encouraging data on India's private sector activity in the month of August.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 95.09 points, or 0.24 percent, to 38,990.94, reversing two days of consecutive gains. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 7.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,527.45.

