Indian Stocks In The Red

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks are trading in negative territory following the deep losses in much of the Asian peers in Friday's trade. The hawkish comments by senior Fed officials that reinforced the Fed's urgency in tackling the red-hot inflation in the U.S. spooked investors in most of the Asian bourses.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened at 61,040.32 and went on to touch a high of 61,136.25. It is now trading at 61028.13, down 207 points or 0.34 percent from Thursday's close. Only 8 of the 30 scrips have gained from Thursday's levels.

The broader S&P Nifty 50 opened at 18,185.00 and touched a high of 18,232.10. The index is now trading at 18,207.45, a loss of around 0.28 percent from Thursday's close. 18 of the 50 constituent scrips of the index have gained from Thursday's levels.

In BSE Sensex, Infosys Ltd is the top-gainer with an uptick of 1.58 percent. Asian Paints is down 2.94 percent. At the sectoral level, Capital Goods is the top-gainer with a 1.07 percent increase, followed by Realty which has advanced 0.89 percent. Telecom has declined the most, by 1.05 percent, followed by Bankex which has shed 0.94 percent.

In Nifty, at the sectoral level, Realty and IT are the only sectors in green. Realty is up 0.95 percent whereas IT is up 0.09 percent. NIFTY Bank has recorded a 0.81 percent decline.

