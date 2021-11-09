Indian stocks fall as banks, financials drag; Nykaa, Paytm in focus

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday as banks and financial stocks weakened, while investors focused on fashion e-commerce startup Nykaa's market debut and digital payments firm Paytm's IPO close later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.59% to 17,937.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.64% to 60,048.97 by 0354 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK fell 0.87%, while the Nifty Financial Services Index .NIFTYFIN lost 0.89%.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

Later on Wednesday, investors are expecting a strong market debut from FSN E-Commerce Ventures FSNE.NS, which owns TPG-backed Nykaa, whose offering last week was oversubscribed nearly 82 times and drew bids worth $32.55 billion.

Fintech firm Paytm's initial public offering, expected to be India's biggest, closes its subscription later in the day. The IPO was subscribed 48% on the second day of the issue period.

Broader Asian markets fell as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries of a hot U.S. inflation reading. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

