Indian Stocks Extend Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks declined further on Friday amidst concerns regarding monetary policy actions by key central banks worldwide. RBI's hawkish commentary also weighed on sentiment.

S&P BSE Sensex closed at 62,625.63, a loss of 223 points or 0.35 percent from the previous close.

Indusind Bank was the top gainer in the S&P BSE Sensex with a 2.12 percent uptick. Tata Steel was the biggest laggard, shedding 1.98 percent.

At the sectoral level, Capital Goods was the top-gainer with a 1.2 percent uptick, followed by Industrials which advanced 0.87 percent. FMCG has declined the most, by 0.82 percent.

The broader S&P Nifty 50 opened at 18,655.90 and touched a high of 18,676.65. The index closed at 18,563.40, declining 0.38 percent from Thursday's close.

Indusind Bank topped with a 2 percent rally. Hero Motocorp was the biggest laggard, declining 2.2 percent.

In Nifty, at the sectoral level, Private Banks and Realty were the only sectors that closed in the green. Private Banks gained 0.23 percent. PSU Banks declined 1.21 percent.

