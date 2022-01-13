Indian Stocks Close With Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks closed Thursday's trading with modest gains amidst high inflation readings at home and from the U.S. The retail price inflation for December was recorded at 5.59 percent in December versus market expectations of 5.80 percent and previous month's reading of 4.91 percent. The keenly watched inflation numbers from the U.S coming along expected lines also helped sentiment.

S&P BSE Sensex closed at 61,235.30, a gain of 0.14 percent from Wednesday's close of 61,150.04.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the S&P BSE Sensex with 6.40 percent uptick. Wipro trailed Wednesday's levels by 6 percent.

At the sectoral level, Metals is the top-gainer with a 3.86 percent uptick, followed by Capital Goods which advanced 1.56 percent. Realty has declined the most, by 0.72 percent, followed by Bankex which has shed 0.67 percent. The broader S&P Nifty 50 opened at 18,257.00 and touched a high of 18,272.25. The index closed at 18,257.80, a gain of 0.25 percent from Wednesday's close.

At the sectoral level, NIFTY Metal has gained 3.48 percent followed by Pharma which has added 1.57 percent. Among the laggards, Realty has shed 0.72 percent followed by NIFTY Bank which has recorded a 0.67 percent decline.

