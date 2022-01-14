Indian Stocks Close Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks recouped much of the losses made in early trade to end the session close to the flatline. The prime benchmarks at both BSE and NSE had earlier plunged into negative territory tracking the deep losses in most of the Asian bourses and the overnight losses at Wall Street earlier. Rising inflation and the flare-up in coronavirus cases did weigh in on investor sentiment.

S&P BSE Sensex closed at 61,223.03, a loss of 0.02 percent from Thursday's close of 61,235.30. TCS was the top gainer in the S&P BSE Sensex with 1.84 percent uptick. Asian Paints trailed Thursday's levels by 2.66 percent.

At the sectoral level, Capital Goods is the top-gainer with a 1.43 percent uptick, followed by Realty which advanced 1.1 percent. Telecom has declined the most, by 1.2 percent, followed by FMCG which has shed 0.60 percent. The broader S&P Nifty 50 opened at 18,185.00 and touched a high of 18,286.95. The index closed at 18,255.75, edging down 0.01 percent from Thursday's close.

In Nifty, at the sectoral level, Realty and IT are the only sectors that closed in the green. Realty gained 1.15 percent whereas IT advanced 0.57 percent. NIFTY FMCG has recorded a 0.71 percent decline.

