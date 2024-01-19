Indian stock market open for trading on Saturday, closed on Monday

Changes sourcing on paragraph 1, adds details in paragraph 2

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Indian stock market will have a full trading session on Saturday, Jan. 20, the Bombay Stock Exchange said in a circular on Friday.

The trading session will take place during regular hours in the equity, securities, lending and borrowing (SLB) and equity derivatives segments, the exchange said.

Trading across equities, debt and money markets is closed on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra state.

The central government had declared a half-day closing until 2:30 p.m. IST on Monday on the occasion of the Ram Temple's inauguration.

The stock market was earlier set to trade in two special sessions on Saturday as the exchanges looked to test out a failsafe system for trading.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.75% higher at 21,622.40 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 0.70% higher at 71,683.23.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai and Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Writing by Chris Thomas; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.