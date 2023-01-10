Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol

January 10, 2023 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Sakshi Dayal: for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Uttar Pradesh state has suspended the production license of Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, Moneycontrol website reported on Tuesday.

Marion Biotech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

