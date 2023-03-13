Indian state refiners to produce 30,800 tonne/yr green hydrogen by 2030

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian state-run refiners are setting up projects to produce 30.8 kilo tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli told lawmakers on Monday.

India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, recently announced a 197 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) green hydrogen programme to cut the country's carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Companies such as Reliance Industries RELI.NS, NTPC NTPC.NS, Adani Group, JSW Energy JSWE.NS, ReNew Power and Acme Solar have announced plans to help India meet its goal to produce at least 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The federal government has announced it would provide 300 billion rupees ($3.65 billion) to help state-run oil refiners move towards cleaner energy, a step aimed at helping the country achieve its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target.

"Refineries in the country already utilise hydrogen for internal consumption which has the potential to be converted into green hydrogen," Teli said in a written reply to a lawmaker's question.

Below is the capacity of green hydrogen projects that various refiners aim to set up, with production beginning from 2025-26.

Company

State

Green Hydrogen Capacity

Completion by

Kilo Tonnes Per Annum

IOCL

Haryaana

7

2025-26

BPCL

Madhya Pradesh

10

2030

HPCL

Andhra Pradesh

7.3

2025-26

NRL

Assam

5

2030

MRPL

Karnataka

0.5

2025

CPCL

Tamil Nadu

1

2026-27

IOCL: Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOCL.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

NRL : Numaligarh Refinery Ltd

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

($1 = 82.2500 Indian rupees)

