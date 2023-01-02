Indian state refiners' daily Dec diesel sales drop m/m - data

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sales in December declined from the previous month as a cold wave in parts of the country curtailed the movement of gasoil guzzling trucks, preliminary sales data showed.

Fuel demand in India, which is a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest economy, typically slows in winters as Indians mostly refrain from using diesel for heating, unlike the West.

State-refiners' average daily gasoil sales in December declined 3.7% month-on-month, but were 13% higher from a year earlier, the data showed. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall fuel demand.

Indian fuel demand had surged in November due to the festive season amid higher personal mobility.

State retailers' daily gasoline sales in December increased 0.3% from the previous month and 8.6% from last year, the data showed.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels

Dec 2022

%chg mth/mth

%chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2020

Gasoline

89.0

0.3

8.6

13.3

Gasoil

235.5

-3.7

13.0

14.8

Jet Fuel

19.6

2.4

18.0

50.6

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

87.9

3.0

7.7

7.7

