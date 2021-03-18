Indian state leads big surge in COVID-19 cases

Rama Venkat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that.

Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.

