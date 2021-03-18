Indian state leads big surge in COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that.

Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

