World Markets

Indian startup Zomato to raise $150 million from investor Ant Financial

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.

Adds Zomato response

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba BABA.N affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.

Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd INED.NS said in a filing on Friday that after the funding its stake will drop to about 25.13%. It had a 26.38% stake, as of March last year.

The fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed 0700.HK Swiggy and Uber's UBER.N UberEats.

The capital is part of a larger $500 million fundraising that is likely to close in the next two months, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Zomato confirmed that the $150 million fundraise was part of a larger round, but did not give further details.

The Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator recorded a loss of $294 million in the year ending March, compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier as it burnt more cash in its Indian delivery business to grab new customers, unaudited figures from its annual report showed.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular