Indian startup Zomato to raise $150 million from investor Ant Financial

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba BABA.N affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.

Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd INED.NS said in a filing on Friday that after the funding its stake will drop to about 25.13%. It had a 26.38% stake as of March last year.

The fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed 0700.HK Swiggy and Uber's UBER.N UberEats.

The capital is part of a larger $500 million fundraising that is likely to close in the next two months, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator recorded a loss of $294 million in the year to March compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier as it burnt more cash in its Indian delivery business to grab new customers, unaudited figures from its annual report showed.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

