News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Indian small-cap Urja Global jumps on Tesla-deal confusion

June 12, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian small-cap renewable energy company Urja Global URJA.NS jumped nearly 40% in two sessions following a deal with Gurugram-based Tesla Power India, which some investors mistook for U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O.

Urja on June 8 said it signed an agreement to manufacture and supply batteries with Tesla Power India, which has global headquarters in Delaware in the United States.

"Investors misinterpreted this deal with the real Tesla, leading Urja stock to rally," said Prashanth Tapse, vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Over 26 million shares were traded in three sessions starting June 6 in the run up to the order announcement by Urja, while about 9.4 million shares have been traded since the announcement.

Urja shares were up 27.6% this year at 12.70 rupees. The small-cap stock was down 52% in 2022.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.