News & Insights

Indian skincare firm Mamaearth up 1.9% in pre-open debut trade

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 06, 2023 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Honasa Consumer HONA.NS, the parent of Indian skincare firm Mamaearth, were 1.9% higher in pre-open trading debut on Tuesday, valuing the startup at 106.18 billion rupees ($1.28 billion).

The stock was at 330 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 324 rupees.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.2%.

($1 = 83.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.