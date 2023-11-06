Indian skincare firm Mamaearth up 1.9% in pre-open debut trade

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Honasa Consumer HONA.NS, the parent of Indian skincare firm Mamaearth, were 1.9% higher in pre-open trading debut on Tuesday, valuing the startup at 106.18 billion rupees ($1.28 billion).

The stock was at 330 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 324 rupees.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.2%.

($1 = 83.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

