Indian shares weighed down by financials, IT after three-day run

Chris Thomas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains, as a rally in financial and IT stocks paused, while tyre makers slid after the competition regulator fined them for price cartelisation.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.17% at 17,749.55, as of 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.22% to 59,426.47. The indexes had climbed about 4% each over the last three sessions after a recent sell-off.

Tyre makers Apollo Tyres APLO.NS, CEAT CEAT.NS, MRF MRF.NS and JK Tyre JKIN.NS dropped between 1.9%-4% after India's antitrust agency slapped fines on the companies for price cartelisation.

Tata Consumer Products TACN.NS jumped 3.6% after posting a rise in quarterly profit, limiting some losses on the blue-chip Nifty 50.

Conglomerate ITC ITC.NS and jeweller and watch maker Titan Company TITN.NS were muted ahead of quarterly results.

