Indian shares weather tough 2020 with solid gains

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, finishing a pandemic-ravaged year in which the equity benchmarks battled economic uncertainties to come out stronger, thanks to vaccine optimism and a slew of liquidity support measures.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 14.9% to clock its best year since 2017, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 15.75%.

The Nifty was flat at 13,981.75 after rising briefly to life-time high of 14,024.85 and the Sensex closed 0.01% higher at 47,751.33 on Thursday, as losses in IT firms and Reliance Industries offset gains in private sector lenders.

"Calendar year 2021 will be marked with hopes of early roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, normalisation of activities and unperturbed growth recovery," Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO of Kotak Securities said in a note.

The gap between large-cap shares and their smaller peers was sharp. The BSE MidCap index .SPBSMIP gained 19.87% this year, while the BSE SmallCap index .SPBSSIP jumped 32.11%.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT rallied 55% in 2020, logging its best year since 2013, while the Nifty Phrama index .NIPHARM logged a 60.6% rise.

Financials were among the worst performers this year, with the Nifty PSU bank index .NIFTYPSU sliding more than 30%.

On Thursday, the IT index closed down 0.32% and the Pharma index settled 0.72% higher.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS closed down 1.6% and 0.51%, respectively, and were the top drag on the Nifty.

Private sector lenders were the top boost as HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS closed 0.27% higher and ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS added 1.1%.

Meanwhile, hopes of a speedy economic recovery in 2021 amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts kept global investor mood upbeat.MKTS/GLOB

