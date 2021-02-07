Indian shares up for sixth day as post-budget rally continues

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Monday as a federal budget-inspired rally continued, with financial firms powering most of the gains in the main stock indexes.

A growth-focused federal budget unveiled last week has powered India's main stock indexes to record highs in recent sessions. A COVID-19 vaccination drive that is underway and strong corporate earnings have also aided upbeat sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was 1.07% higher at 15,083.15 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 1.1% to 51,294.40. Both indexes hit record highs.

ICICI Bank ICBK.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

Shares in NTPC NTPC.NS fell as much as 3.4% after a hydropower plant being constructed by the state-run power utility was damaged by an avalanche in northern India.

Meanwhile, other Asian shares also rose amid hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.