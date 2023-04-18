Indian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are turning in a mixed performance Tuesday morning with investors looking for further earning updates and economic from domestic as well as global front, for further direction.

Realty and PSU bank stocks are among the prominent gainers. Shares from the rest of the sectors are mixed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 60,113.47 in early trades, is down 84.76 points or 0.14% at 59,825.99.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange is down 26.55 points or 0.15% at 17,680.30

Punjab & Sind Bank, which posted a hefty gain in the previous session, is up nearly 6.5% this morning. Indian Bank is gaining about 3%, and Bank of India is up nearly 1.5%.

Sobha, up 5%, is the top gainer in the realty sector. Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, DLF and Phoenix are up 1 to 2.3%. Indiabulls Real Estate is gaining nearly 1%.

Bajaj Holding is rising 5.2%. PI Industries is up 2.5%. Muthoot Finance, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Pidilite Industries, Cholamandalam Finance, McDowell, Indigo and Nukri are also up with notable gains.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Titan and Power Grid Corporation are down 1 to 1.4%.

