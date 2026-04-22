Markets

Indian Shares Tumble; IT Stocks Lead Losses As HCL Tech Guidance Disappoints

April 22, 2026 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note on Wednesday amid concerns about elevated crude oil prices after the second round of talks set to take place between the U.S. and Iran were postponed and U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire indefinitely.

The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on Iran-linked networks, halted U.S. dollar shipments to Iraq and frozen security cooperation programs with its military.

Iran's military warned that it would immediately strike pre-designated targets if the U.S. launches any new attack on the country.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 742 points, or 0.9 percent, at 78,531 while the broader NSE Nifty index plunged 200 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,377.

Among the prominent decliners, HCL Technologies slumped 9 percent after delivering weak Q4 results and issuing cautious FY27 revenue guidance.

IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, BEL, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys dropped 1-2 percent.

Suzlon Energy edged up slightly after unveiling its next-generation product platform in Europe.

BEML rallied 3.4 percent on securing a new defense contract worth Rs. 590 crore from the Ministry of Defense.

PNC Infratech soared 8 percent after it has emerged as the lowest bidder for 2 NHAI projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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