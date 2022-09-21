Indian shares tread water ahead of Fed rate hike

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses in volatile early trading on Wednesday ahead of an expected hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.14% to 17,792, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was flat at 59,675.04 at 0445 GMT.

The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point (bps) hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase. FEDWATCH

"We need to wait and watch the outcome of the Fed even though a 75 bps rate hike is discounted by the markets," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"The undertone of the domestic markets still remains positive. The economy is back to normalcy and direct tax collections are pretty good. Freight and raw material costs have started coming down from peak. The impact of that will be seen in the next quarter," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, India's government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank's 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Nifty fast-moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG was the top gainer among major sectors, rising 1%, while the bank index .NSEBANK was the top drag, falling 0.6%.

Britannia Industries BRIT.NS was the top gainer on the bluechip Nifty 50 index, up 2.3% and IndusInd Bank INBK.NS was top loser, falling 2.3%.

Among stock, shares of Central Bank of India CBI.NS jumped as much as 15% after the Reserve Bank of India took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list.

Shares of Swaraj Engines Ltd SWAR.NS jumped about 14% after Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS on Tuesday proposed to buy a 17.41% stake of in the company from Kirloskar Industries KIRL.NS.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

