Indian shares track global markets higher; financial stocks gain

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs the government is ready to step in to support state-run banks supported financial shares for a second day, adding to a broadly more positive global mood.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.4% to 9,348 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.34% to 31,714.29.

On Wednesday, Indian shares ended over 3% higher, fuelled by a more than 7% surge in the banking index.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday as growing optimism about economic recovery from the pandemic trumped immediate concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

