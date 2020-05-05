Indian shares track global markets higher as governments ease lockdowns

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in beaten-down banking stocks, as Asian markets tracked Wall Street higher after governments eased coronavirus lockdowns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1.64% at 9,445.60 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 1.68% higher at 32,250.50. The indexes had fallen nearly 6% lower on Monday.

Stocks across Asia followed a late Wall Street surge on Monday, as the easing of lockdown restrictions in Italy and parts of the United States spurred hopes of a pick up in economic activity. MKTS/GLOB

India had tallied more than 40,000 cases of the new coronavirus and deaths from the COVID-19 disease it causes had crossed 1,500 by Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

