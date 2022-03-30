Indian shares track broader Asia higher on Ukraine hopes

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their highest since mid-February on Wednesday, led by auto makers and as appetite for risky assets improved globally on signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.4% to 17,394.7, as of 0355 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.43% to 58,190.82.

Most global equity markets reacted positively to Russia's promises on Tuesday to scale down its military operations near Kyiv and surrounding cities, though on the ground, reports of attacks continued. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO gained 1.2%, led by a 2.8% rise in Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS, while the Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET slipped 1.8% as metal prices eased.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS slid 4.9% to a two-week low after the oil producer said India would sell an up to 1.5% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

