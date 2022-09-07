Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike worries

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares slid on Wednesday, led by losses in technology and financial stocks, while worries that the U.S. central bank will keep raising interest rates dented investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.47% at 17,572.65, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.53% to 58,881.95.

Asian peers also fell as strong U.S. economic data added to expectations the U.S. central bank would not be slowing the pace of interest rate hikes any time soon. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB.N

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT and the Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK fell as much as 0.9% each.

