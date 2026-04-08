Indian Shares Surge On US-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

(RTTNews) - Indian shares skyrocketed on Wednesday as investors cheered the U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement and evaluated the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy decision.

The dollar weakened in international markets, bond yields dipped and Brent crude prices crashed 14 percent toward $90 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire to ensure stability in the region's critical energy corridor.

The Pakistan-brokered last-minute ceasefire deal has opened the way to getting shipping on the move in the Strait of Hormuz, but both Iran and Oman can levy transit fees on ships traversing the waterway.

The ceasefire calls for Israel and Hezbollah to halt fighting in Lebanon. Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants, adding a 10-point proposal received from Iran is a workable basis on which to negotiate.

Welcoming the West Asia ceasefire announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the pause in hostilities will pave the way for "unimpeded" freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

On the policy front, the Reserve Bank of India today held its benchmark repo rate steady at 5.25 percent and maintained a neutral policy stance.

The marginal standing facility rate and standing deposit facility rate were also left unchanged at 5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

In his post-policy commentary, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that the current curbs on forex markets are temporary and will not remain in place indefinitely.

The benchmark BSE Sensex soared 2,946.32 points, or 3.95 percent, to 77,562.90, with buying seen across the board.

The NSE Nifty index surged 873.70 points, or 3.78 percent, to 23,997.35 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,855 shares rising while 538 shares declined and 103 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and IndiGo advanced 6-8 percent.

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