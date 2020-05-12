Indian shares surge after $266 bln stimulus boost

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares soared on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) stimulus package aimed at supporting an economy battered by a weeks-long lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 2.68% to 9,441.55 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 2.80% higher at 32,254.16.

The stimulus package would be equivalent to 10% of India's gross domestic product and includes both fiscal and monetary measures, some of which have already been announced, economists said.

India's coronavirus infections have been rising steadily, and on Wednesday they surged past 74,000, with more than 2,400 deaths.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd MRTI.NS, India's largest automaker, and lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS are expected to report March-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

