Indian Shares Subdued As Tariff And Geopolitical Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, with geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 93 points at 84,969 while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 0.1 percent to 26,146.

Meesho plunged 5 percent as its one-month shareholder lock-in period came to an end.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel traded lower while SAIL shares were up more than 1 percent. The competition watchdog has sought reply from the steel companies on allegations of cartelization.

ONGC fell over 1 percent. The state-run oil explorer said that a comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalized at well Mori-5 in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district following a massive gas blowout.

Reliance Industries was up nearly 1 percent after the company refuted claims of receiving Russian oil at its Jamnagar refinery in recent weeks and stated that there is no connection between such reports and equity price movements.

Titan Company shares surged 4 percent. The company said its consumer businesses surged 40 percent year-on-year in Q3FY26, while international business spiked 79 percent.

YES Bank gained 1 percent. The private sector lender has secured NSDL approval to transfer its retail demat business operations to subsidiary YES Securities (India).

Indian Energy Exchange jumped 3.5 percent. The leading energy bourse said no order or direction has been passed by the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) on market coupling by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC),

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.3 percent on receiving an order from NHAI, which involves tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of Chandikhole - Bhadrak Section of NH-16 in Odisha.

