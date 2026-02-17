Indian Shares Subdued As IT Stocks Slump On AI Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday, with IT stocks coming under heavy selling pressure on concerns over artificial intelligence impacting the IT sector's business model.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 190 points, or 0.2 percent, to 83,260 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,667.

Infosys lost 2.4 percent after introducing its AI-first value framework to help enterprises unlock AI value at scale. Peers TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were down 1-2 percent.

Hexaware Technologies slumped 4.4 percent after launching an open version of RapidX. Eternal fell about 1 percent after it expanded partnership with OpenAI to boost artificial intelligence in Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.

Adani Enterprises declined 1.4 percent after its subsidiary, Adani Road Transport, finalized the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi Private Limited.

Dilip Buildcon jumped more than 3 percent on winning a Rs. 702 crore project from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.